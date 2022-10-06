FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ferguson in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.06. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2024 earnings at $8.37 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,091.30.
Ferguson Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $651,809,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,808,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,174,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,367,000. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,880 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ferguson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.
Ferguson Company Profile
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
Featured Articles
