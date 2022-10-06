FY2023 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.85. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Shares of C stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.