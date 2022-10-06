FY2023 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saputo in a report released on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion.

Saputo Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.78.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$31.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.14. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.33 billion and a PE ratio of 37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Guido acquired 2,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,031.34. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$276,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at C$248,986.14. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido bought 2,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$246,031.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

