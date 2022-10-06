FY2023 EPS Estimates for Warner Music Group Corp. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warner Music Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Warner Music Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMG. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 47.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $2,160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 81,685 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

