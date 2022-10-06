FY2024 EPS Estimates for Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Lowered by Analyst

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Severn Trent in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Severn Trent’s FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 3,280 ($39.63) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,040.00.

OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

