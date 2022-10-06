GAIA Everworld (GAIA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $47,361.00

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. GAIA Everworld has a market cap of $581,606.02 and approximately $47,361.00 worth of GAIA Everworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GAIA Everworld has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GAIA Everworld token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

GAIA Everworld Token Profile

GAIA Everworld launched on November 1st, 2021. GAIA Everworld’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,240,666 tokens. GAIA Everworld’s official website is gaiaworld.com. GAIA Everworld’s official Twitter account is @gaiaeverworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GAIA Everworld Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GAIA Everworld (GAIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAIA Everworld has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GAIA Everworld is 0.00601384 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $38,145.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gaiaworld.com/.”

