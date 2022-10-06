Galaxy Blitz Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (MIT)

Galaxy Blitz (MIT) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Galaxy Blitz has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. Galaxy Blitz has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $575,623.00 worth of Galaxy Blitz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galaxy Blitz token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,093.54 or 0.99981814 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002361 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00051856 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00064530 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004891 BTC.

About Galaxy Blitz

Galaxy Blitz (MIT) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2021. Galaxy Blitz’s total supply is 99,999,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,587,354 tokens. The official website for Galaxy Blitz is www.galaxyblitz.world. Galaxy Blitz’s official Twitter account is @galaxyblitzgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galaxy Blitz (MIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Galaxy Blitz has a current supply of 99,999,268 with 3,587,354 in circulation. The last known price of Galaxy Blitz is 0.30852908 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $458,546.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.galaxyblitz.world/.”

