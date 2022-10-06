Galaxy Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GALAXY)

Galaxy Coin (GALAXY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Galaxy Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galaxy Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Galaxy Coin has a market capitalization of $480,546.80 and $101,318.00 worth of Galaxy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Galaxy Coin Token Profile

Galaxy Coin Token Profile

Galaxy Coin was first traded on November 15th, 2021. Galaxy Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,000,000,000,000 tokens. Galaxy Coin’s official website is www.galaxycoins.org. Galaxy Coin’s official Twitter account is @galaxycoin589 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galaxy Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galaxy Coin (GALAXY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Galaxy Coin has a current supply of 500,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Galaxy Coin is 0 USD and is down -9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $114,275.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.galaxycoins.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galaxy Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galaxy Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galaxy Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

