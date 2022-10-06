Galaxy Finance (GFT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $10.08 Million

Galaxy Finance (GFT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Galaxy Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $112,131.00 worth of Galaxy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Galaxy Finance has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Galaxy Finance token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004944 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003239 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00144974 BTC.

Galaxy Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Galaxy Finance’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Galaxy Finance’s official Twitter account is @galaxyfinance3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galaxy Finance’s official website is galaxyfinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galaxy Finance (GFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Galaxy Finance has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Galaxy Finance is 1.01593057 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $238,855.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galaxyfinance.io/.”

