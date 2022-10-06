Galaxy Heroes Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.54 Million (GHC)

Galaxy Heroes (GHC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Galaxy Heroes has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $188,903.00 worth of Galaxy Heroes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galaxy Heroes token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Galaxy Heroes has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Token Profile

Galaxy Heroes was first traded on August 11th, 2022. Galaxy Heroes’ total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Galaxy Heroes is https://reddit.com/r/galaxyheroescoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Galaxy Heroes is galaxyheroes.medium.com. Galaxy Heroes’ official Twitter account is @galaxyheroesghc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galaxy Heroes is galaxyheroes.com.

Buying and Selling Galaxy Heroes

According to CryptoCompare, “Galaxy Heroes (GHC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Galaxy Heroes has a current supply of 700,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Galaxy Heroes is 0 USD and is down -9.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $455.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galaxyheroes.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galaxy Heroes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galaxy Heroes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galaxy Heroes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

