Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.