GameFi.org Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.67 Million (GAFI)

GameFi.org (GAFI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. One GameFi.org token can currently be bought for approximately $8.90 or 0.00044165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameFi.org has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. GameFi.org has a market cap of $2.67 million and $243,811.00 worth of GameFi.org was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameFi.org alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004872 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $328.73 or 0.01631616 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00029945 BTC.

About GameFi.org

GameFi.org is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2021. GameFi.org’s total supply is 14,965,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. GameFi.org’s official message board is gamefi.org/insight. The official website for GameFi.org is gamefi.org. GameFi.org’s official Twitter account is @gamefi_official.

Buying and Selling GameFi.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameFi.org (GAFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GameFi.org has a current supply of 14,965,600 with 998,099 in circulation. The last known price of GameFi.org is 8.85898617 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $241,143.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamefi.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameFi.org directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameFi.org should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameFi.org using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameFi.org Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameFi.org and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.