GAMER (GMR) Trading Down 5.8% This Week

GAMER (GMR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One GAMER token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMER has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMER has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $42,498.00 worth of GAMER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

About GAMER

GAMER was first traded on December 7th, 2021. GAMER’s total supply is 335,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,650,000 tokens. GAMER’s official Twitter account is @gmrcenter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GAMER is https://reddit.com/r/gmr_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GAMER is gmr.center/news/gmr-v2-token-migration. GAMER’s official website is gmr.center.

GAMER Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMER (GMR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAMER has a current supply of 335,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GAMER is 0.01286664 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $28,468.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gmr.center.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

