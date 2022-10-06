GamesPad (GMPD) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

GamesPad (GMPD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One GamesPad token can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GamesPad has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GamesPad has a total market capitalization of $997,470.86 and approximately $12,016.00 worth of GamesPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

GamesPad Profile

GamesPad’s launch date was December 19th, 2021. GamesPad’s total supply is 494,932,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,400,712 tokens. The official website for GamesPad is gamespad.io. GamesPad’s official Twitter account is @gamespad_vc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GamesPad is medium.com/gamespad.

Buying and Selling GamesPad

According to CryptoCompare, “GamesPad (GMPD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GamesPad has a current supply of 494,932,275.91 with 67,400,712 in circulation. The last known price of GamesPad is 0.01471174 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $52,398.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamespad.io/.”

