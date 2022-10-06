GameZone Price Tops $0.0182 on Major Exchanges (GZONE)

GameZone (GZONE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, GameZone has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GameZone token can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. GameZone has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $32,984.00 worth of GameZone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

GameZone Profile

GameZone’s launch date was September 26th, 2021. GameZone’s total supply is 63,890,302 tokens. GameZone’s official Twitter account is @gamezone_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameZone’s official website is gamezone.io.

GameZone Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameZone (GZONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. GameZone has a current supply of 63,890,301.56. The last known price of GameZone is 0.01805359 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $33,631.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamezone.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameZone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameZone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameZone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

