Gami Studio (GAMI) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Gami Studio (GAMI) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Gami Studio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gami Studio has a market capitalization of $36,775.09 and approximately $13,269.00 worth of Gami Studio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gami Studio has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

About Gami Studio

Gami Studio’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Gami Studio’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,750,000 tokens. Gami Studio’s official message board is medium.com/@gami-nft. Gami Studio’s official Twitter account is @gami_nft. The official website for Gami Studio is www.gami.me.

Gami Studio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gami Studio (GAMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gami Studio has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gami Studio is 0.00379967 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,295.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gami.me/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gami Studio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gami Studio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gami Studio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

