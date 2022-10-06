Gamium (GMM) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Gamium (GMM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Gamium token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gamium has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gamium has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and $693,158.00 worth of Gamium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003239 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00144974 BTC.

Gamium Token Profile

Gamium was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Gamium’s total supply is 12,565,183,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,218,888,568 tokens. Gamium’s official message board is medium.com/@gamium. Gamium’s official Twitter account is @gamiumcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gamium’s official website is gamium.world.

Gamium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamium (GMM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gamium has a current supply of 12,316,772,248.574144 with 10,955,947,621.849363 in circulation. The last known price of Gamium is 0.0008268 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $461,030.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamium.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gamium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gamium using one of the exchanges listed above.

