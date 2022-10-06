Gas DAO Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $403,836.04 (GAS)

Gas DAO (GAS) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Gas DAO has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. Gas DAO has a total market capitalization of $403,836.04 and approximately $37,592.00 worth of Gas DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gas DAO Profile

Gas DAO’s genesis date was December 28th, 2021. Gas DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,507,476,600 tokens. The official website for Gas DAO is www.gasdao.org. Gas DAO’s official Twitter account is @0xgasdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas DAO (GAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gas DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gas DAO is 0.00000197 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $18,031.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gasdao.org/.”

