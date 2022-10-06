Gbox (GBOX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Gbox (GBOX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Gbox has a market capitalization of $265,123.89 and approximately $155,581.00 worth of Gbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gbox has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Gbox token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

Gbox Token Profile

Gbox’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Gbox’s official Twitter account is @gboxspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gbox is app.gbox.space. Gbox’s official message board is gbox-space.medium.com.

Gbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gbox (GBOX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gbox has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Gbox is 0.00015156 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.gbox.space.”

