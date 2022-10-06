Gem Pad (GEMS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,114.00

Gem Pad (GEMS) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Gem Pad token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gem Pad has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gem Pad has a market cap of $490,263.88 and $10,114.00 worth of Gem Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.17 or 1.00010503 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049821 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00063399 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021842 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Gem Pad Token Profile

GEMS is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2022. Gem Pad’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,000,001 tokens. Gem Pad’s official website is gempad.app. Gem Pad’s official Twitter account is @thegempad. Gem Pad’s official message board is medium.com/@thegempad.

Buying and Selling Gem Pad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gem Pad (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gem Pad has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gem Pad is 0.00636924 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,546.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gempad.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gem Pad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gem Pad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gem Pad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

