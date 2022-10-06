Gem Pad Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $490,218.53 (GEMS)

Gem Pad (GEMS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Gem Pad token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Gem Pad has a total market cap of $490,218.53 and $10,114.00 worth of Gem Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gem Pad has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.85 or 0.99980164 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049804 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00063399 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021842 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004884 BTC.

About Gem Pad

GEMS is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2022. Gem Pad’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,000,001 tokens. Gem Pad’s official Twitter account is @thegempad. The official website for Gem Pad is gempad.app. Gem Pad’s official message board is medium.com/@thegempad.

Gem Pad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gem Pad (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gem Pad has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gem Pad is 0.00636924 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,546.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gempad.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gem Pad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gem Pad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gem Pad using one of the exchanges listed above.

