Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

Ameren Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.