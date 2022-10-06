Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 984 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

