General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $226.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.66. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

