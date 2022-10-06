General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Jonathon Nudi Sells 25,902 Shares

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

General Mills Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.