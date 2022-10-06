Genopets 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $606,645.00 (GENE)

Genopets (GENE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Genopets has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Genopets has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $606,645.00 worth of Genopets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genopets token can currently be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00012562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genopets Profile

Genopets’ genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Genopets’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 tokens. Genopets’ official Twitter account is @genopets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genopets’ official website is www.genopets.me. The official message board for Genopets is medium.com/@genopets. The Reddit community for Genopets is https://reddit.com/r/genopets.

Buying and Selling Genopets

According to CryptoCompare, “Genopets (GENE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Genopets has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,028,257.82717331 in circulation. The last known price of Genopets is 2.55760245 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $746,649.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.genopets.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genopets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genopets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genopets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

