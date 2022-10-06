Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Genpact’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.1% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 40,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.