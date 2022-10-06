Geopoly (GEO$) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Geopoly (GEO$) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Geopoly token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Geopoly has a market cap of $226,475.40 and approximately $107,991.00 worth of Geopoly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Geopoly has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geopoly alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

Geopoly Profile

Geopoly’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. Geopoly’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,797,483 tokens. Geopoly’s official website is geopoly.io. Geopoly’s official Twitter account is @geopoly_game and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Geopoly is https://reddit.com/r/geopoly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Geopoly Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geopoly (GEO$) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Geopoly has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geopoly is 0.00173947 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $169,484.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://geopoly.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geopoly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geopoly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geopoly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geopoly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geopoly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.