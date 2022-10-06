Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,207 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 1.0% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 407,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Gerdau had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

