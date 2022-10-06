Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) received a €105.00 ($107.14) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 97.55% from the stock’s current price.

GXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($98.98) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($89.80) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($66.84) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €53.15 ($54.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €46.66 ($47.61) and a 12 month high of €87.25 ($89.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.14.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

