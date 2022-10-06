GhostMarket Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $612,322.07 (GM)

GhostMarket (GM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, GhostMarket has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. GhostMarket has a total market capitalization of $612,322.07 and $8,074.00 worth of GhostMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GhostMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

GhostMarket Profile

GhostMarket’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. GhostMarket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,713,431 tokens. GhostMarket’s official website is ghostmarket.io. The official message board for GhostMarket is medium.com/ghostmarket. The Reddit community for GhostMarket is https://reddit.com/r/ghostmarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GhostMarket’s official Twitter account is @ghostmarketio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GhostMarket Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GhostMarket (GM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. GhostMarket has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GhostMarket is 0.02264963 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $179.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ghostmarket.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GhostMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GhostMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GhostMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

