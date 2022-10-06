GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
GigaCloud Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ GCT opened at $7.67 on Monday. GigaCloud Technology has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $62.00.
About GigaCloud Technology
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GigaCloud Technology (GCT)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.