GINZA NETWORK Self Reported Market Cap Tops $127,673.79 (GINZA)

GINZA NETWORK (GINZA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One GINZA NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GINZA NETWORK has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. GINZA NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $127,673.79 and approximately $17,846.00 worth of GINZA NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GINZA NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

GINZA NETWORK Profile

GINZA NETWORK’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. GINZA NETWORK’s total supply is 651,028,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,368,547 tokens. GINZA NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @ginzanetwork?s=21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GINZA NETWORK is ginza.tech.

GINZA NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GINZA NETWORK (GINZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GINZA NETWORK has a current supply of 651,028,652 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GINZA NETWORK is 0.00766189 USD and is down -10.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $7,287.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ginza.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINZA NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINZA NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINZA NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GINZA NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINZA NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.