Giveth (GIV) Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Giveth (GIV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Giveth token can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Giveth has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Giveth has a total market capitalization of $329,185.80 and $11,819.00 worth of Giveth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Giveth Token Profile

Giveth launched on December 24th, 2021. Giveth’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,677,400 tokens. Giveth’s official website is giv.giveth.io. Giveth’s official message board is medium.com/giveth. Giveth’s official Twitter account is @givethio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giveth is https://reddit.com/r/giveth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giveth

According to CryptoCompare, “Giveth (GIV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Giveth has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Giveth is 0.03854552 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $216.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://giv.giveth.io/.”

