Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.36 million, a P/E ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $147.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Global Indemnity Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

In other news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer acquired 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $88,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Charlton bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth $15,427,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Further Reading

