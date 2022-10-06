Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Update

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -160.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,285.71%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

