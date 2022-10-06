GMCoin (GMCOIN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.20 Million

GMCoin (GMCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, GMCoin has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One GMCoin token can now be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GMCoin has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $161,555.00 worth of GMCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

About GMCoin

GMCoin launched on April 24th, 2021. GMCoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,183,481 tokens. The official message board for GMCoin is gmcoin.medium.com. GMCoin’s official website is gmc.gm-informatics.com. GMCoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_gm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GMCoin (GMCOIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron10 platform. GMCoin has a current supply of 80,000,000 with 41,183,481.15 in circulation. The last known price of GMCoin is 0.0790454 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $129,977.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gmc.gm-informatics.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

