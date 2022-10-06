GN (GN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $410,650.49

GN (GN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One GN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GN has a market capitalization of $410,650.49 and approximately $28,570.00 worth of GN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GN has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GN Token Profile

GN’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. GN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for GN is ngmi-gn.com. GN’s official Twitter account is @ngmigntoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GN (GN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. GN has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GN is 0.00000041 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $27,845.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ngmi-gn.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GN using one of the exchanges listed above.

