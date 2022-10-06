Gods Unchained (GODS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.23 Million

Gods Unchained (GODS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Gods Unchained has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One Gods Unchained token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gods Unchained has a market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Gods Unchained was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003239 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00144974 BTC.

About Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained launched on September 27th, 2018. Gods Unchained’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,976,190 tokens. Gods Unchained’s official website is godsunchained.com. The Reddit community for Gods Unchained is https://reddit.com/r/godsunchained. Gods Unchained’s official Twitter account is @godsunchained and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gods Unchained is blog.godsunchained.com.

Buying and Selling Gods Unchained

According to CryptoCompare, “Gods Unchained (GODS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gods Unchained has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 77,356,229 in circulation. The last known price of Gods Unchained is 0.41547144 USD and is up 10.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $16,110,192.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://godsunchained.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gods Unchained directly using US dollars.

