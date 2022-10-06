Gold Fever Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million (NGL)

Gold Fever (NGL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Gold Fever token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001314 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Fever has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $231,856.00 worth of Gold Fever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gold Fever has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gold Fever alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

About Gold Fever

Gold Fever’s launch date was June 1st, 2021. Gold Fever’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,650,914 tokens. Gold Fever’s official website is goldfever.io. Gold Fever’s official Twitter account is @goldfevergame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gold Fever Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Fever (NGL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gold Fever has a current supply of 170,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gold Fever is 0.26015201 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $245,833.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goldfever.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Fever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Fever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Fever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Fever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Fever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.