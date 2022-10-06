Golden Ball (GLB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32,419.17

Golden Ball (GLB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Golden Ball token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Ball has a total market cap of $32,419.17 and $37,567.00 worth of Golden Ball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golden Ball has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Ball alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Golden Ball Profile

Golden Ball was first traded on October 25th, 2021. Golden Ball’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,748,356,401 tokens. The official website for Golden Ball is www.goldenball.finance. The official message board for Golden Ball is medium.com/@goldenball. Golden Ball’s official Twitter account is @goldenballtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Ball Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Ball (GLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Golden Ball has a current supply of 60,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Golden Ball is 0.00000162 USD and is up 6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,532.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.goldenball.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Ball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Ball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Ball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Ball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.