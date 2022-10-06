Golden Goal (GDG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,092.00

Golden Goal (GDG) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Golden Goal has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $10,092.00 worth of Golden Goal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goal token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goal has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golden Goal Profile

Golden Goal launched on April 29th, 2021. Golden Goal’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,000,000 tokens. Golden Goal’s official website is gdgcoin.io/?locale=en. Golden Goal’s official Twitter account is @gdgcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goal’s official message board is blog.naver.com/gdgcoin.

Buying and Selling Golden Goal

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goal (GDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Golden Goal has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Golden Goal is 0.00179029 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,510.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gdgcoin.io/?locale=en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goal using one of the exchanges listed above.

