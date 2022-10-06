GoldenWspp Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $68,616.61 (GWSPP)

GoldenWspp (GWSPP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, GoldenWspp has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. GoldenWspp has a market capitalization of $68,616.61 and $23,667.00 worth of GoldenWspp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenWspp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoldenWspp Profile

GoldenWspp’s genesis date was June 14th, 2021. GoldenWspp’s official website is wolfible.com. GoldenWspp’s official Twitter account is @robowolf8.

GoldenWspp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldenWspp (GWSPP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GoldenWspp has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GoldenWspp is 0.00676109 USD and is down -41.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $348.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wolfible.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenWspp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenWspp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldenWspp using one of the exchanges listed above.

