GoldFinX Trading 53.7% Lower Over Last Week (G1X)

GoldFinX (G1X) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. GoldFinX has a market cap of $66,456.00 and approximately $33,318.00 worth of GoldFinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldFinX has traded 53.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFinX coin can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00012439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

About GoldFinX

GoldFinX’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. GoldFinX’s total supply is 268,103,766 coins. GoldFinX’s official message board is goldfinxofficial.medium.com. GoldFinX’s official website is goldfinx.com. The Reddit community for GoldFinX is https://reddit.com/r/GoldFinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldFinX’s official Twitter account is @goldfinx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFinX

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldFinX provides financing to ASGM miners by utilizing the concept of Contract Mining, which essentially identifies the financial resources required for successful and sustainable mining operations, structured by a pre-purchase agreement for the amount required. The GoldFinX coin will be traded on major exchanges after the completion of the ICO while providing the three major functions expected from any currency: to be a unit of value, a medium of exchange, and store of value. It is expected to create a forum for speculation with respect to the value of the GiX coin, thus potentially creating an exponential effect similar to some existing cryptocurrencies.GoldFinX allows the exchange of your underperforming altcoins for GiX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

