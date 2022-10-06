GoldMiner (GM) Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week

GoldMiner (GM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. GoldMiner has a market capitalization of $191,000.00 and $10,162.00 worth of GoldMiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMiner token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldMiner has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoldMiner Profile

GoldMiner’s launch date was October 19th, 2021. GoldMiner’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GoldMiner’s official Twitter account is @defigoldminer and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMiner’s official website is goldminer.games/#.

Buying and Selling GoldMiner

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldMiner (GM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GoldMiner has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GoldMiner is 0.0000147 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7,736.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goldminer.games/#/.”

