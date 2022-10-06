GoldMiner Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $191,000.00 (GM)

GoldMiner (GM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, GoldMiner has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMiner token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GoldMiner has a market capitalization of $191,000.00 and $10,162.00 worth of GoldMiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoldMiner Token Profile

GoldMiner launched on October 19th, 2021. GoldMiner’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for GoldMiner is goldminer.games/#. GoldMiner’s official Twitter account is @defigoldminer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMiner Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldMiner (GM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GoldMiner has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GoldMiner is 0.0000147 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7,736.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goldminer.games/#/.”

