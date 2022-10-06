GoMeat (GOMT) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

GoMeat (GOMT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, GoMeat has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoMeat has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $11,202.00 worth of GoMeat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoMeat token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002621 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoMeat alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,053.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00270302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00139597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00717097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00602292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00246631 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

GoMeat Token Profile

GOMT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HRC-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2022. GoMeat’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,917,017 tokens. GoMeat’s official Twitter account is @gomeattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoMeat is gomeat.io. The official message board for GoMeat is gomeattoken.medium.com. The Reddit community for GoMeat is https://reddit.com/r/gomeat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoMeat

According to CryptoCompare, “GoMeat (GOMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. GoMeat has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GoMeat is 0.52568492 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,528.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomeat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoMeat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoMeat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoMeat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoMeat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoMeat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.