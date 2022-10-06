Good Games Guild Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $67,279.02 (GGG)

Good Games Guild (GGG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Good Games Guild token can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Good Games Guild has a total market capitalization of $67,279.02 and approximately $28,112.00 worth of Good Games Guild was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Good Games Guild has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Good Games Guild alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

Good Games Guild Profile

Good Games Guild was first traded on November 14th, 2021. Good Games Guild’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,500 tokens. Good Games Guild’s official Twitter account is @goodgamesguild and its Facebook page is accessible here. Good Games Guild’s official website is goodgamesguild.com.

Buying and Selling Good Games Guild

According to CryptoCompare, “Good Games Guild (GGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Good Games Guild has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Good Games Guild is 0.05493306 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $360,807.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goodgamesguild.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Good Games Guild directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Good Games Guild should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Good Games Guild using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Good Games Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Good Games Guild and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.