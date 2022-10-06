Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 3.2 %

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.