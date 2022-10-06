Gooeys Price Tops $0.0001 (GOO)

Gooeys (GOO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Gooeys token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gooeys has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. Gooeys has a total market cap of $150,431.89 and $11,131.00 worth of Gooeys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gooeys

Gooeys’ launch date was April 23rd, 2022. The official website for Gooeys is gooeys.io. The official message board for Gooeys is dogira-team.medium.com. Gooeys’ official Twitter account is @gooeysp2e and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gooeys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gooeys (GOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Gooeys has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Gooeys is 0.00008407 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,381.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gooeys.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gooeys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gooeys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gooeys using one of the exchanges listed above.

